Corn is one of my all-time favorited foods. I could literally eat it every day and never get sick of it, especially fresh local corn at peak season. But since our corn season is still a month or two away for us to be able to pick it up at numerous farm stands, area farmers markets or local supermarkets, when I ran across a recipe that sounded good, I gave it a try. Bingo! It is a terrific, simple recipe and a big hit for our family.

All recipes should be adjusted to your individual taste preferences, but it seemed like this recipe really should be more of a general guide than followed to the letter. My first clue was that there was no salt or pepper that I always use with any eggs, so I added several turns on my sea salt and pepper mills that I use for almost everything. The second clue is that I try not to use too much sugar, so I cut the amount by half. Next, since we don’t use milk ordinarily, I substituted half and half for the milk. And finally, the recipe called for cutting off the bread crust. I not only left it on, I used Italian bread instead of American bread. Cutting it off is a waste and it tastes better with the crust! It came out great and just in time for our family July 4 get together that we always try to have for this special holiday. It is a terrific dish to transport, since it does not have to be served hot. It’s solid and moist, but has no sauce or liquid to spill over in the car on the way to the celebration.