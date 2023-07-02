Corn is one of my all-time favorited foods. I could literally eat it every day and never get sick of it, especially fresh local corn at peak season. But since our corn season is still a month or two away for us to be able to pick it up at numerous farm stands, area farmers markets or local supermarkets, when I ran across a recipe that sounded good, I gave it a try. Bingo! It is a terrific, simple recipe and a big hit for our family.
All recipes should be adjusted to your individual taste preferences, but it seemed like this recipe really should be more of a general guide than followed to the letter. My first clue was that there was no salt or pepper that I always use with any eggs, so I added several turns on my sea salt and pepper mills that I use for almost everything. The second clue is that I try not to use too much sugar, so I cut the amount by half. Next, since we don’t use milk ordinarily, I substituted half and half for the milk. And finally, the recipe called for cutting off the bread crust. I not only left it on, I used Italian bread instead of American bread. Cutting it off is a waste and it tastes better with the crust! It came out great and just in time for our family July 4 get together that we always try to have for this special holiday. It is a terrific dish to transport, since it does not have to be served hot. It’s solid and moist, but has no sauce or liquid to spill over in the car on the way to the celebration.
Salute and buon appetito!
Country corn casserole
• 4 eggs
• Sea salt to taste
• 1 cup milk or half-and-half
• Pepper to taste
• 1 15-ounce can cream-style corn
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 5 slices Italian bread, one or two days old
• 1 tablespoon butter, melted
Note: As always, all ingredients should be adjusted to your taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, beat eggs and half-and-half. Add corn and sugar; mix well. Cut bread into approximately 1-inch cubes. I use Carlini olive oil cooking spray from Aldi’s to spray the cooking dish with, and then pour ingredients into an approximately 9-inch square baking dish. Put bread cubes into the base of the casserole dish. Pour egg mixture over the bread. Melt the butter and mix into the egg mixture just before putting into the casserole dish. Bake uncovered for approximately one hour until it is golden brown. Eat warm or at room temperature. Enjoy! Should yield approximately eight or nine servings.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.