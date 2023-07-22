The staff members of the Cayuga County's Office for the Aging held a celebration picnic June 27 to honor the service of older adults, particularly volunteers for the department's Senior Nutrition Program. More than 75 volunteers deliver hot weekday meals to homebound older residents of Cayuga County. Others help serve meals at the congregate meal sites in the City of Auburn. Last year these volunteers worked over 7,000 hours, delivering 74,888 meals to over 510 residents. If placed in monetary terms, the volunteers contributed time valued at $128,778 to the community. We are grateful for the dedication of these volunteers.