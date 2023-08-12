On behalf of Powers Library in Moravia and the Powers Library Board, we would like to thank Kinney Drugs in Moravia, Groton Bank — Moravia branch, Sierenga Suds in Moravia, and Wegman's in Auburn for their generous donations for our family movie night on July 28th. We always appreciate the support of our local businesses in partnering with us to enhance programs and events in our community, and give everyone an extra reason to come and enjoy our library. The outdoor family movie night has become an annual event that the library director and board enjoy hosting at the library, and we want you to know how much your support is appreciated. Thank you!