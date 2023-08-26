The Conquest Community Celebration certainly was that! We had a great turnout, the weather was perfect and we had glorious fireworks to end our day! We began with our Kiddie Parade. The pastor and the pirate ("Capt. Jack" Rick Martinez) judged the most creative costumes and "vehicles."

In baby to 6 years old, the winners were Colt Smith in first place, Jason Agley in second place, Luca and Leca Serrin in third place, Dillian and Leland McIntosh and Olivia Davis in fourth place. In 7 to 12 years years old, the winners were Hailey Agley in first place, Kelsy and Cade Napolitano in second place and Presley Sampson in third place.

Our vendors sold crafts, clothing, books and baked goods. Nonprofits were a constant source of valuable information. The music was nonstop exciting! Food trucks competed for the most delicious food, drinks and summer treats, and our bounce house was a huge hit. We learned a lot about sporting event competitions and are already planning next year’s contests. Thank you to planners, competitors, attendees and vendors. Heads up to local organizations: We are hoping for a Grand Parade and would love to award trophies to best floats!

The next Conquest celebration will be the Grandparents Day Senior Picnic, with barbecue chicken provided (please call [315] 776-4726 for reservations by Aug. 27). Bring your own table service and a dish to pass at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Conquest Recreation Field. Admission for guests younger than 55 will be $5.

Our Conquest Comprehensive Plan calls for activities to boost our community spirit. If you have ideas, please call Supervisor Charlie Knapp, Town Clerk Lisa Tortorello, Cindy Lamphere, Peg Gilmore or me. When you have the multiplicity of addresses, school districts and phone providers that we do, it is easy to lose track of our township identity!

We proudly support the celebrations of our neighbors. Congratulations to VanNorstand Oil for 60 years of serving our communities. Their celebration included food by Busted Yolk and cookies from Carolyn’s Creations! Shop local!

Port Byron Canal Day is Saturday, Sept. 9. This canal village has had a huge history and a bright today. Come celebrate. It would be great to sell out of ducks for the competition! The CIViC Heritage Historical Society has the brick schoolhouse and History Center open on Sunday afternoons. You will be amazed at the displays and the opportunity to experience learning as it was in a one-roomed school so long ago.

In 2018, Ralph and Carol Sherman received the key to the town of Conquest for their community service and dedication. They were feted at our Senior Picnic. Ralph recently passed after complications from a bad fall. What an honor it was to have him in our community. We will continue to think of him when we hunt and fish safely, raise good children and practice sustainable farming. Also enriching heaven: Susan Harkness Jenner, one of my classmates (Port Byron ’62). Susie is remembered by many as the voice of The Shopping Guide. She worked with Marty, Kelly and Roberta, making sure your ads were clear and concise. Mary Jo Kolczynski was energy personified. It is hard to think of her not smiling and doing and doing and doing every imaginable task with love and good humor. They will all be missed, but we can honor their memories by working to make our world better and being kind.

I will end this missive by applauding the Port Byron Public Library. My mom, Betty Pilgrim, was one of the champions of a library years and years ago. She would be so pleased and proud of our current resources. From the Bookmobile to the reading center in this vibrant part of our community, it is busy and thriving. Congratulations to the imagination, energy and creativity of this center for learning!