World Youth Day is an event for young people organized by the Catholic Church. It was initiated by Pope St. John Paul II in 1985. Its concept was influenced by the Light-Life Movement that has existed in Poland since the 1960s, where during summer camps Catholic young adults over 13 days of camp celebrated a "day of community.”

WYD is celebrated at the international level every two to three years at different locations. In 1987 WYD was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 1989 WYD took place in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. In 1991 WYD was held in Czestochowa, Poland. In 1993 WYD was celebrated in Denver, Colorado.

The 1995 World Youth Day closing Mass in the Philippines with Pope John Paul II set a world record for the largest number of people gathered for a single religious event with 5 million attendees — a record surpassed when 6 million attended a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in the Philippines 20 years later in 2015.

World Youth Day is commonly celebrated in a way similar to many events. The most emphasized and well-known traditional theme is the unity and presence of numerous different cultures. Flags and other national declarations are displayed among mainly young people to show their attendance at the events and proclaim their own themes of Catholicism. Such is usually done through chants and singing of national songs involving a Catholic theme.

Over the course of the major events taking place, national objects are traded between pilgrims. Flags, shirts, crosses and other Catholic icons are carried amongst pilgrims and are later traded as souvenirs to other people from different countries of the world. A unity of acceptance among people is also common, with all different cultures coming together to appreciate one another.

Other widely recognized traditions include the Pope's public appearance, commencing with his arrival around the city in the "Popemobile," and then with his final Mass held at the event.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI criticized the tendency to view WYD as a kind of rock festival; he stressed that the event should not be considered a "variant of modern youth culture" but as the fruition of a "long exterior and interior path.”

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, 2023, the 37th World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon, Portugal. This event was originally scheduled to take place in the Portuguese capital in 2022, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, more than 600,000 people have started the registration process: 313,000 from 151 countries have completed their registrations. Nearly 3 million lunches and dinners have been ordered. And at least 7,000 host families have volunteered to open their homes to pilgrims. Also, 698 bishops and 29 cardinals have registered to attend and 2,600 priests have already volunteered to be in Reconciliation Park, a place where 150 confessionals will be set up between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.

Pope Francis said that the desire of these young people to travel to the Portuguese capital fills him with joy. For this year's WYD's motto, Pope Francis has chosen a passage from St. Luke's Gospel: "Mary arose and went with haste" (Luke 1:39), which opens the account of the Visitation, when Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth following the angel’s announcement to the Blessed Mother that she would be the mother of the Son of God.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima will be visited by the Pope on Saturday, Aug. 5, where he will pray the holy rosary with the sick young people at the Chapel of Apparitions. The concluding Mass for World Youth Day will be celebrated by the Pope in Tejo Park in Lisbon on Sunday, Aug. 6, the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

It is providential that the WYD Mass with the Holy Father will take place on the Feast of the Transfiguration. The experience of Peter, James and John at the Transfiguration was a pivotal moment of transformation for them. It is hoped that WYD will have a similar impact on young people today, no matter where or how they make this pilgrimage to celebrate this special international festival of faith.