A little free library was recently built, painted and installed by students and staff of the Port Byron Central School District and installed at A.A. Gates Elementary School in memory of Marina Drancsak, a longtime library aide for the district.

The library was the idea of Drancsak's friend and coworker Deb Slobodiak, who said in a news release that Drancsak "did so much for the district." She worked there for 32 years, mostly in the elementary school library. Drancsak passed away on July 2, 2018, shortly after retiring.

"She cared about the kids so much and she loved to read," Slobodiak said.

The library was funded by donations from Slobodiak and other friends of Drancsak's, and built by technology teacher John Mulcahey.

"Marina was just super fun to be around," Mulcahey said. "I never saw her without a smile on her face, and she always made sure you left with one too."

Mulcahey handed the library over to art teacher Sara St. Pierre and student Alexander Doerle to paint it. Their design was inspired by Drancsak's love for all things pink and for buying jewelry and purses, both shared by Slobodiak.

Now installed, the library is stocked with children's books donated by Slobodiak and others. It is available any time for users to read a book, take one home or leave one.