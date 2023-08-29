The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will offer its next session of LiveStrong, a 12-week fitness program for adults who have undergone cancer treatment, beginning Monday, Sept. 18.

The program will take place twice a week for 75-minute classes at the YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn. Times have yet to be determined.

Participants in the program work at their own level alongside other survivors, focusing on regaining stamina and strength that might have been lost during treatment. Sessions combine individual instruction and group activities with workouts that include cardiovascular, strength, flexibility and balance exercises.

The goals of the program are improving energy, self-esteem, muscular strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, circulation, body image and the ability to complete everyday tasks, reducing the severity of therapy side effects and stress, and building supportive relationships in a comfortable and safe environment.

A medical clearance and full health history intake must be completed. The program also includes a 12-week YMCA family membership.

For more information, contact Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 253-5304 or laura@auburnymca.net.