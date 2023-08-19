A local National Guard member's experience at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attacks will be the subject of the next edition of an Owasco museum's speaker series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will feature William Saphara presenting "Where Were You on Sept. 11, 2001" on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Saphara, who lives in Owasco with his wife and family, is employed with the New York National Guard. He served part-time as a National Guardsman in Syracuse, and was a state employee from 1994 to 2009.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.