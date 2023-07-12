The Cayuga County Health Department will host Pedal in the Park, a free safety event, at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, in the canoe lot of Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Road, Fair Haven.

Injury prevention coordinator Joe Mushock will highlight bicycle, pedestrian and wheel sport safety.

Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their bicycle or scooter and are welcome to participate in the safety course. No-cost bike helmets will be available to children as needed.

The event is funded through the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety grant. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend, as well to learn safety protocols and reinforce the rules of the road.

Bicycle, pedestrian and wheel sport safety is crucial to avoiding injuries when riding or rolling, the department said in a news release. The department offered several tips to remember before and during rides:

• Always wear a helmet

• See and be seen

• Obey the rules of the road

• Ride on the right side of the road

• Be aware of obstacles and traffic

• Remember your ABC’s (air, brakes and chain)

For more information, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.