OWASCO — Fire trucks, a marching band, classic cars and even a line of tractors passed by families gathered on manicured lawns to mark this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Owasco, keeping an Independence Day tradition going another year.

“The community has been nothing but supportive of us,” said Owasco Fire Chief Jeremy Vevone, as he warned cars away from the parade route Tuesday afternoon.

The parade was held in tandem with the department’s chicken barbecue dinner, which began at 10:30 a.m. and continued until the 1,200 dinners under preparation were sold out.

The parade serves as the department’s gift to the community and the dinner – at $15 per plate – is in a sense the community’s answer. Money raised from the dinner, Vevone said, is used to buy safety equipment for use by the volunteers and is applied toward other necessary expenses.

The dinners, distributed and cooked at the department’s Station Number 1 on Owasco Road, included salt potatoes, baked beans, rolls and cookies.

That street, along with others on the parade route, were festooned with American flags flying from lamp posts, with many flags displayed on porches and lawns.

At 1 p.m., the parade’s start time, sirens wailed and horns honked as the procession moved slowly down 2nd Street. New York State Troopers, firefighters and others on the line tossed Tootsie Rolls, chocolate bars and other candy to children who waved and called out.

John Metzger was among 17 members of the Island Band, a marching brass, woodwind and percussion group.

“One of the things about Owasco that we like are the groups of people are very interactive,” said Metzger, one of seven trumpet players. “The route is not extremely long; it is not drawn out and it is easy to play. And the people are really friendly.”

Along the 0.8-mile route, the band, clad in their trademark colorful Aloha shirts and a variety of hats, treated spectators to Santana’s “Evil Ways,” “Tequilla” and other favorites.

The parade moved forward under bright blue skies and in 80-degree-plus temperatures. But nobody seemed to be complaining about the heat.

Fire trucks from the Skaneateles, Cayuga and Fleming departments drew a lot of attention, as did some of the open cars ridden in by candidates for local political offices.

“I like bringing the kids and seeing the cars,” said 22-year-old Juan Martinez of Auburn, who came to watch the parade at a relative’s home.

Another spectator, Tricia Clark, described the parade as a high point of her year, something she wouldn’t miss for anything.

“This has been a tradition my entire life,” she said.

Daijah Mahey said the parade has been a summer staple for her, during most of her 18 years. Although she lives in Roswell, New Mexico, (yes, she said, that’s the place where the aliens are at) Mahey travels to see family in Owasco every year, and makes sure she is there for the parade.

“I like all the fire trucks and the candy that they throw and being with my family, and seeing people I don’t get to see all year,” Mahey said.

After the festivities, Chief Vevone said he thought it all went very well.

“We had a lot of participants,” he said. “It was a nice, long parade for the community, and we had a good turnout.”

All 1,200 chicken dinners at the fire station, Vevone said, were sold out before parade even started.

“This is how the community helps us and keeps us successful with this so we can afford to buy life-saving equipment,” he said.