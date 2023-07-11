Joywave, a Rochester-based band, will perform at the New York State Fair later this summer.

A band that formed in Rochester in 2010 – and has since toured the world – Joywave will bring their electric, alternative indie sounds to Chevy Court at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to a state fair press release, the band started out when lead vocalist, Daniel Ambruster, was writing and recording music in his parents’ basement. They gained traction with a series of online mixtapes that blended their original songs with material from other artists. The group’s debut studio album, "How Do You Feel Now?" peaked at #3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart, where their second album, Content, also cracked the Top 10. Most recently, Cleanse, features a series of songs that explore life in the early 2020s. Alternative music fans may also recognize Joywave from the 2014 hit, “Dangerous,” a collaboration with Big Data.

Joywave has played major festivals including Lollapalooza and Coachella, and has toured with Bastille, The Killers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bleachers, Foals, and more. Their infectious brand of indie rock has also made the late-night television appearance circuit, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“We love bringing good vibes and a variety of artists to the Great New York State Fair in the Chevrolet Music Series. And, any time that we can welcome native New Yorkers to play the big stages at The Fair is icing on the cake,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director in the release. “Joywave’s infectious energy fits right in with what atmosphere at The Fair is all about – and we hope New Yorkers feel a sense of pride when watching this homegrown talent.”

Joywave’s performance is included with the price of Fair admission, which will go on sale soon. Admission tickets are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.

The Chevrolet Music Series features 48 acts spread across 13 days at the Great New York State Fair. All of the acts announced thus far are provided below, and at pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park on The Fair’s website.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Salt-N-Pepa, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park