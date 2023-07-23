July 23, 1993

Racist fliers have once again found their way into the newspaper tubes and mailboxes of city and county officials and other area residents.

Police are investigating the incident, but still don't know who is responsible.

The unsigned fliers, depicting derogatory images of African-Americans, mock the upcoming Multi-Cultural Day and deride it as a "Harriet Tubman look-alike contest."

The incident rubs salt into old wounds reopened last month when similar fliers were distributed.

These new fliers were sent by mail, with a Syracuse postmark, to city and county officials. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reports that others were found in newspaper tubes along Franklin Street Road, Melrose Road and West Genesee Street.

Auburn Police Chief John Ecklund said his department was looking into the situation, but that he's "not certain at this time that there is any violation of the law." The fliers' contents are protected under First Amendment rights.

Ecklund said that he did not know who was responsible. The fliers were signed by factious groups bearing inflammatory names. Ecklund said that it is unclear if this event is related to last month's episode in which neo-Nazi fliers were distributed in the area.