Aug. 24, 1993

The continuation of commuter bus service between Syracuse and Auburn is coming at the cost of Auburn's only downtown bus terminal.

Rose Leone, owner of the Bus Line Ticket Terminal on State Street, said yesterday she would close her doors come this Friday.

"If I could have worked something out with Centro, I could have remained here," Leone said. "They don't want to pay me, so I just can't afford to do it."

Centro is taking over the daily route from Onondaga Coach as of Aug. 30. Centro will maintain the same schedule of runs that Onondaga Coach has already established. Fares will stay the same, or may even decrease in some areas, said John Clare, president of the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority.

For the past 40 years, Onondaga Coach has operated 10 runs a day from Syracuse to Auburn and on to Rochester.

But in June, Onondaga Coach announced that exorbitant costs were forcing it to abandon the runs. The danger of cutting off Auburn made area lawmakers petition Centro to take over the route.

Centro, a public transportation authority, agreed. Meanwhile, the county will pitch in $10,000 more to its annual contribution of roughly $150,000 to Centro's operation. The city reimburses the county 50 percent of its costs to Auburn.