Aug. 1, 1993

Casey Park was jammed yesterday with residents celebrating Auburn's first annual Multi-Cultural Day. The event, planned since March, served to highlight the city's diversity and aimed to combat intolerance.

"We want to make people more aware and to encourage them to come together despite differences," said Auburn's human rights director, Marilyn Hauser. "Today, people from all different backgrounds are sitting together, eating together and enjoying entertainment from some of the many ethnic groups in our community."

The festival — whose theme was "we're all the same inside" — played a sharp counterpoint to recent racist fliers that have circulated around the county and the awakening caused by the discovery of neo-Nazis in the community's midst.

Multi-Cultural Day included entertainment, crafts, foods from Auburn's many ethnic groups and more than 45 displays and demonstrations from businesses and civic, fraternal and church organizations.