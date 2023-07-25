July 25, 1993

This is what they're paid to do — make the hard decisions.

City councilors are scheduled to finally decide Tuesday evening whether to borrow $2.77 million for a new Falcon Park stadium. Their vote will likely determine if the Auburn Astros have a future in this city.

Approval to borrow the money requires yes votes from at least four of the five councilors. Currently, three — Jim Hutchinson, Ann Bunker and Mayor Guy Cosentino — have voiced support for the project. Councilors Mark Fandrich and Chris DeAngelis are unknowns.

The crummy shape of Falcon Park's field and stadium means no minor league baseball team can suit up for another season unless improvements are made.

Supporters are going into Tuesday's meeting armed with a feasibility study that argues a new stadium — backed with a sizable chunk of cash from the state — could bring in enough money to pay back any loans the city would take out. If their numbers hold water, that means taxpayers wouldn't have to pick up a cent of the cost.

Falcon Park's lousy condition has made most officials confident that the state will pay at least half the $2.77 million, and possibly more. That would make the city liable for paying back the rest of the loan over a 20-year period.

The problem is that the city won't know for months exactly how much to expect from the state. And City Council is under pressure to act now.