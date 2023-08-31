Aug. 31, 1993

To elect or to appoint?

That is the question community leaders and local government experts will hash over tomorrow evening at Cayuga Community College. The forum is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the college auditorium.

The forum addresses an issue on this fall's ballot. Cayuga County voters will chose in November whether they want to be governed by an elected county executive or not.

County lawmakers decided earlier this month to put the proposal on the ballot. If voters approve it, the county executive would be elected in November 1994 and take office in January 1995.

Tomorrow night's discussion may include issues such as whether the county can legally establish an executive branch as well as the powers, duties and salary of the executive.

Dr. Jeff Stonecash, from Syracuse University's Maxwell School, will present an overview and respond to questions from a panel of community leaders and others. Stonecash is one of the nation's leading authorities on governmental administration.

The three-member panel includes former state legislator Steve Riford, Auburn City Councilor Ann Bunker and Citizen publisher Jack Palmer.

The forum is sponsored by the Cayuga County Council of Governments in conjunction with the Auburn Rotary Club as part of an ongoing series on public policy issues.