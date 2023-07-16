July 16, 1993

The city's latest effort to milk more money from its sewage treatment plant could backfire if town officials make good on their threat to build a plant of their own.

If the towns pull the project off, city taxpayers could wind up holding a $25 million bag for required sewer repairs.

There is precedent for such a maneuver. Last year, for example, when the city raised tipping fees for its new landfill, the towns thumbed their municipal noses and turned to a neighboring dump instead.

At the heart of both issues is a fundamental mistrust between the city and its neighbors. Town officials maintain they have become scapegoats for Auburn's ever-worsening budget crunch and that the city is gouging them to balance its books.

That notion was reinforced two weeks ago, when City Manager James Malone notified Sennett and Aurelius that sewer rates would skyrocket.

Malone cited a $12,000 study commissioned by the city in which Blasland & Bouck, a Syracuse engineering firm, concluded that Auburn had undercharged the towns by $267,371 during the past five years. The study suggests Auburn initiate a new formula that would cost the towns tens of thousands of dollars annually.