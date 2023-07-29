July 29, 1993

Down, but not out.

That's the way officials are characterizing the future of the Auburn Astros, the baseball team that was essentially told by City Council Tuesday night to take a permanent powder.

One vote shy of borrowing $2.77 million for a new Falcon Park, the team's owners — the city of Auburn — now face a struggle somewhat akin to Atlas hoisting the world onto his shoulders.

City officials say they are lobbying the two city councilors who voted down the proposal, Mark Fandrich and Chris DeAngelis. If either one of them can be convinced of the economic viability of a new stadium, then City Council, armed with the crucial fourth vote, can go ahead with the plans to build a new park.

But if that fourth vote doesn't materialize, the prospects of professional baseball in Auburn for another year will grow ever dimmer.