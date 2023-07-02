July 2, 1993

The year-long celebration of Auburn's 200th birthday draws to a close this week, highlighted by two downtown parades.

And traditional Fourth of July activities return, rounding out a packed weekend holiday schedule.

Back in 1893, Auburn's infant industry was the theme of one float. The newspaper's phone number was 74, and parade organizers had trouble finding people to play the part of Col. John Hardenbergh and Chief Logan for two of the other floats.

That was when Auburn was preparing for its "Monster Parade" to celebrate the centennial of Hardenbergh's settlement in what was to become the city of Auburn.

This weekend, 100 years later, the first parade — sponsored by the Forty and EIght, a veterans' organization — is scheduled for 7 p.m. today. A second parade is slated for next Friday, July 9, in conjunction with Canus weekend.

The bicentennial celebration officially closes July 11. Dozens of events and activities fill the calendar for the next week.

The bicentennial theme will be evident in the parades that bracket the week, said Kathy Percy, of the Auburn Bicentennial Celebration, Inc.

Percy is hoping for a turnout that will rival the parade for Auburn's 1893 centennial. The "Monster Parade" featured marchers and/or floats from all of the city's churches and schools, and virtually everyone from Auburn and the surrounding areas showed up to watch. The parade featured military bands from as far away as Ithaca, Waterloo and Sayre, Pennsylvania.

This year's parades will also feature floats, marchers, bands and horses from more than 15 organizations. Percy said both parades will highlight at least five or six marching bands.