Sept. 3, 1993

What's a landmark worth?

For the past five years, Fleet Bank (also known as Norstar, once upon a time) has been trying to sell its old offices on 70-74 Genesee St. The bank put thousands of dollars in improvements into the century-old structure, installing new windows and laying a new roof.

Offers didn't roll in, though. Blame it on a sputtering economy, on a stagnant downtown, on a location that offers little in the way of parking.

But this summer, two local chaps saw some possibility behind the "For Sale" signs and, in a move that's not without risks, purchased the building.

Later this month, the deal will be final. Michael Dwyer and Dr. John Karpinski will become the new owners of the Auburn Savings Bank building, clock tower and all.

Purchase price: $75,000.

Fleet had been asking for $225,000, then lowered it to $165,000, Dwyer said.

"We made an offer and they took it."

In buying the old bank, Dwyer and Karpinski are taking on property that's assessed at $265,000. Ideally, they hope to open an upscale restaurant/bar in the bank's main floor in as little as a year's time.

Whether they will depends on two things: taxes and tenants.

In the middle of all of this stands a lonely clock tower, ticking away the minutes of its own life.