Sept. 14, 1993

Auburn school board members agreed last night to try to keep next year's school tax increase at or below 3%.

The board didn't set a specific goal last year to help the budget committee and administration draft the proposed budget, which, several members said, created problems.

"Last year we didn't give explicit instructions," said board member Lynn Sincebaugh. As a result, she wasn't happy with the resulting budget, she said.

The school tax increased by 3% last year, which means homeowners in Auburn paid an extra $14.90 per $50,000 of assessed value. If the board sticks with its goal, the same amount would be added to next year's school tax bill.

When this year's increase was passed at the end of August, Michael Barile, the district business manager, forecasted next year's tax hike would need to be between 9% and 12%.

At that time, Joseph Rossi, board member and chairman of the budget committee, criticized Barile for using up most of the board's savings to cover costs and leaving the district with only two options for next year — raising school taxes the 9%-12% or slashing the budget.

Board members said they are determined to take the second option, although they hope to find enough "useless" programs and increase efficiency so the cuts won't hurt the quality of education.