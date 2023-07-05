July 5, 1993

Like a family's Christmas wish list in troubled times, the Auburn school district's budget, approved last week, offers less than many asked for, but a little something for everyone.

Weighing in at $41.7 million in the version former Superintendent Hollis "Skip" Palmer presented in March, the budget threatened to force local property taxes through the roof.

For months, the board chipped away at it, finally sending the 262-item document back to administrators and ordering them to produce a spending plan that would increase the property tax levy by no more than 3 percent.

But despite program and personnel cuts, the final $40.5 million version of the 1993-94 budget increases spending 4.9 percent over last year — by $1.8 million.

The district expects about $750,000 more in state aid this year than last, but figures aren't firm yet. The tax levy will raise about $400,000 more. The balance was taken from money Palmer had recommended be set aside for teacher raises.

The district's teachers have been working without a contract for more than a year, and board members have insisted they won't agree to anything but a salary freeze this year.

If most everyone received less than they asked for, and district employees have not seen an across-the-board salary increase, where is the extra money going?

As with everywhere, the largest increase in the Auburn school district's budget is health insurance. It will increase $739,000, about 38 percent more than last year.

Though the board cut $100,000 from Palmer's original request, prevailing wisdom held that the district needed to increase its insurance fund.

The district is self-insured, and consultants recommend the district set aside $2.5 million to cover its 833 employees.