Aug. 5, 1993

FLEMING — Town officials are determined to end their dependence on Auburn for sewer and water services despite what they claim are attempts by the city to keep them tethered.

Fleming Supervisor Don Chase says the city has been throwing up roadblocks to hinder his plans to buy water from Owasco. That, he says, has cost Fleming taxpayers both time and money.

Nevertheless, Chase said, the city has failed to stop Fleming's drive for independence — and that will wind up costing city residents a bundle.

"We're sending our garbage to Seneca Meadows; we're going to buy water from Owasco; and we're going to build our own sewage treatment plant," Chase says.

Owasco Supervisor Michael O'Leary says his town board has every intention of selling water to Fleming and is willing to talk to any other potential customers.

He agrees the city has tried to block the town's plan to expand its service area. "I don't know where somebody from the city is going to come at me next," O'Leary says.

Meanwhile, a state Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson says the city has no monopoly on supplying water and sewer services. If the towns can meet state requirements, she says, the state won't stand in the way.