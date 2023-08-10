Aug. 10, 1993

What does the Auburn community want in a school superintendent?

Finding out isn't as easy as school board members anticipated.

Attendance at the Auburn school board's four public meetings has been dismally low, said board president John Cullen. The fifth and last meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school library.

"I feel there should be more people," Cullen said of the turnout, which has ranged from three to 10 on any given night.

"Whether people don't care, whether they're happy with the process, or whether it's because it's summertime, I don't know. But it seems that when we give the public a chance to be involved, no one shows an interest."

The low turnout has not meant unproductive sessions, Cullen said. Scheduled for an hour and a half, some have run two hours. Those attending have expressed desire for a superintendent who will innovatively provoke community involvement and solid, long-term decision-making.

Others have found different venues for expressing their views. At last night's board meeting, parent Elaine Wineburg, a member of the district's multicultural education committee, said the district should look for a candidate who understood the demographic trends of the region, would develop a K-12 multicultural education program, and be able to coordinate the district's multicultural efforts with those of various community groups.

Besides wisely choosing a new superintendent, she said, "it is ... imperative the board of education provides the new superintendent with the authority to implement solutions."