July 9, 1993

As an amateur athletic contest, the Canus Games aren't nearly as competitive as the Pan Am Games or the Olympics.

The games between Auburn and Orillia, Ontario, are more relaxed. Organizers don't even stress the scores. But athletes ages 8 through 18 learn about each other's philosophies and different societies as they compete.

The games, parade and activities also build lasting friendships between the competitors. The children are all smiles when the buses pull in at Casey Park, but there are a lot of tears when the visiting Orillians go home, said Susan Goldner, of the Canus executive committee.

One thing Auburn hosts and their Canadian counterparts like to talk about is the differences in scholastic sports, said Kim Baker, media coordinator for the Canus Games and a former participant.

"They have some games in their schools that we don't have here," Baker said.

For example, she cited Nicole Quesnelle, the female athlete of the year from the Orillian delegation. At 18 years of age, Quesnelle has played varsity soccer and volleyball for her school team. Schools here have those sports too. But Quesnelle has also starred on the school's flag football and badminton teams. They also play "curling," a popular sport similar to shuffleboard. Canadian bowling is different as well.

Auburn High School doesn't offer letters in either of those sports.