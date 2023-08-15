Aug. 15, 1993

District Attorney James Vargason is struggling — for more space, more security, more staff and more salary.

Though he's likely to be breaking out of his cramped quarters soon — moving to the Board of Elections' courthouse suite — Vargason's prospects in the money wars are less certain.

Besides space, the lack of security is the major reason propelling Vargason out of his current digs on the fifth floor of the Cayuga County Office Building.

Crowded as his staff is, Vargason is also coping with dangerously high levels of compensatory (comp) time, about 700 hours, his three-person administrative staff has been forced to rack up. While Vargason keeps meticulous time records for each employee, whittling those hours down is going to be a management headache.

The district attorney took heat from lawmakers earlier this month when he reported the comp time problem, which raised the hackles of Legislator Gerald Sincebaugh, R-Auburn, who wanted Vargason to justify — with statistics — the reasons for the increased workload.

In the last two weeks, a pair of Legislature committees approved Vargason's request to hire some part-time clerical help. Lawmakers also agreed to pay an architect to turn the Board of Elections headquarters into a district attorney's office. Both are subject to approval of the entire Legislature.

But a more contentious issue is Vargason's salary. The state mandates it be raised by $17,000 before the end of next year, but legislators aren't so willing.