July 7, 1993

WEEDSPORT — It's the time of year again for cotton candy, fried dough, bumper cars and the tilt-a-whirl.

You can test your strength with a wooden sledgehammer and a rising ball, or you can just stroll through the grounds and take in the sights and sounds and smells of Americana.

The Cayuga County Fair opened yesterday, bringing with it some of the latest rides and games as well as the traditional standards, and new faces as well as old. This year, the fair is a family affair in more ways than one.

"Think about it. Where else can you pay $6 to go on all the rides you want, hear music by Nik and the Nice Guys and some of the best soft-rock groups in the country?" said Dick Janas, of Batavia, who runs the rides and concessions at the fair.

Janas' great-great-grandfather started the business in the 1920s. Now, his son and daughter, both recent college graduates, hope to continue the family tradition as fifth-generation carnival workers. His brother, Les Powers, owns the business, which travels all over the Northeast and as far south as North Carolina.

Families who attended opening day at the fair were pleased with the rides and attractions, and say the fair is good entertainment at a good price. Teens also found plenty to do.

This year's fair offers 22 rides and more than 50 concession stands, and such crowd-pleasers as monster trucks, a rodeo and modified stock car racing.

Janas said he expects 40,000 people to attend over the course of the fair.