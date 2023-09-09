Sept. 9, 1993

PORT BYRON — The tonsillitis that apparently kept Legislature candidate Ron Wilson away from Tuesday night's town meeting didn't keep him from attending last night's issue forum at Port Byron High School.

Wilson and Bernard Smith are vying to unseat county Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall Jr. in a Republican primary for District 3 slated for Sept. 14. The winner of the GOP contest and the victor of the Conservative Party write-in will face Democrat F. Walter Kolczynski in November's general election.

Last night's debate was almost a two-candidate affair after Wilson said last week the forum might be a "set-up" rigged by Marshall.

However, forum moderator Terry Rigby convinced the Mentz supervisor that the issues forum would be an impartial affair, and Wilson agreed to participate against the advice of his family and friends.

The trio shied away from the personality pinching and paperwork politics that has characterized much of the campaign to date. Last night, the candidates answered questions on a host of topics, from taxes to Owasco Lake to a proposed county executive.