Aug. 12, 1993

County residents are complaining and confused about the cold shoulder local agencies are offering when asked for help with potentially rabid animals.

Though the Cayuga County Health Department has been sounding the alarm for weeks about the threat of rabies, local police and other agencies have been reluctant to answer such calls.

Until recently, the only aid these agencies were able to offer was a list of private trappers.

Now, Auburn police will handle potentially dangerous situations in the city, Mayor Guy Cosentino said yesterday.

And the county health department "is working on" a policy for town and village residents.

Rabies, which is fatal to animals and humans if untreated, entered the southern end of Cayuga County last year and has been steadily encroaching northward.

There have been no reported cases in the city of Auburn as yet. But countywide, there have been nearly 30 cases of human contact with the disease.

The Citizen has received calls from several people who have been unable to get a response from local agencies after sighting suspect animals.