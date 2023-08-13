Aug. 13, 1993

After spending the last few days in a frenzied review of county motor pool accounts, Cayuga County Treasurer David Farrell last night told lawmakers he has balanced his books.

But Farrell, up for reelection in November to his $37,800-a-year post, directed a heavy fusillade of criticism at a news article in The Citizen that documented shoddy motor pool records and questionable diesel fuel account balances.

The review comes as the city and county are negotiating a 10- or 15-year agreement — valued at between $1 million and $2 million — that would greatly extend the county motor pool's responsibility for maintenance of city vehicles. And the county is also considering upgrading the motor pool to be a separate department, independent for the first time from the highway department.

Farrell said the story was incorrect and asked for a public apology to him and motor pool employees, but he didn't explain why motor pool paperwork kept in his office doesn't tally and why it took him three days to decipher the books. He also requested an independent auditor be hired to review the accounts and the findings be made public.

The story revealed that money the county collected for motor pool work failed to balance with the amounts its biggest customer — the city of Auburn — claimed it paid.