July 12, 1993

Twenty-three years ago, Gene Stiver and his wife, Marilyn, were en route to Rome, N.Y., to visit his in-laws. Gene spotted another county sheriff's boat navigating down a canal on its way to a lake.

"I looked at my wife and said, 'If I have to work in the summer, that's the kind of job I want,'" Stiver said.

Within a couple of weeks, Stiver — who was then in his first year as a sixth-grade math teacher for Port Byron Central Schools — heard that former Cayuga County Sheriff Robert Sponable needed a water deputy.

Stiver approached Sponable, was hired, and has been at the job ever since.

At the time, Stiver said, the extent of his training was a deputy pointing to the boat and the lake and then telling him where the boat's keys could be found.

"I didn't even know how to write a ticket," Stiver said. "So I opened up a book on boating and started to read.

Stiver's educational background — both a bachelor's and master's degree in elementary education from Fredonia and Cortland State, respectively — may account for the attitude he holds toward his summer occupation.

"This job is 90 percent education and 10 percent enforcement," the water deputy said.