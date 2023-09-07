Sept. 7, 1993

For Ron Weaver, owner of Weaver Machine and Tool, a decline in the industry his business serves isn't all bad.

In fact, it's indirectly prompting a $149,000 expansion, and an eventual $1 million investment in new equipment. Over the next two years, he expects to add 10 more employees to his workforce of 30.

Weaver's customers are, for the most part, in the aerospace industry. Those companies have been reducing their vendor base as business declines, so that while some vendors are left out in the cold, others, like Weaver, are benefiting from an increase in orders.

"We just happen to be one of the ones that are left over," Weaver said. He sees the industry in a continued slump for the next two years.

Weaver Machine and Tool began about 20 years ago, and has operated on York Street for the past eight years. General Electric and Goulds Pumps are two major customers.

Companies are demanding lower prices now from machine shops like Weaver's. That means the product must go out the door faster, creating not only the need for more space but more equipment.

Enter the city, which included Weaver's plans in its application to the federal department of Housing and Urban Development for a Community Development Block Grant. If the application is approved, $175,000 of the $400,000 grant to the city would be loaned to Weaver at a low interest rate.

"They've really helped us out," Weaver said. "Without the city, we would not be able to go on with this expansion."