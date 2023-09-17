Sept. 17, 1993

Words like "hostage" and "extortion," vernacular usually reserved for police and actors, became part of City Council lingo last night.

Angered that Fleming town Supervisor Don Chase was rushing them into a decision in the wake of approaching deadlines for a new Falcon Park, city councilors, by a 4 to 1 vote, defeated a motion that would have paved the way for Fleming to purchase water directly from the town of Owasco.

"This is a clear-cut case of attempted blackmail," Councilor Ann Bunker said. "The day I cave in to Don Chase is the day I walk out of City Hall. I will not vote under this pressure."

City Council's refusal to act on Chase's demands leaves the future of the Auburn Astros in continued limbo, despite the fact that 30 minutes earlier Council had conditionally approved a funding package that is the first step in building a new Falcon Park.