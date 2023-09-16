Sept. 16, 1993

FLEMING — A long-running dispute between Supervisor Don Chase and Auburn city officials has taken some bizarre turns this week.

Chase could end up spending a day in jail if the city continues to block the progress of county-ordered improvements to the town's water system.

Chase and county Legislator Mike O'Hora, D-Fleming, say unless Auburn officials give up attempts to stop a water line from Fleming to Owasco, the resolution to support improvements to Falcon Park will be blocked by Chase's supporters in the Legislature.

"I support baseball," O'Hora said. "That's why I tried to circumvent the vote that tied the two together."

O'Hora, who called Chase's plans to buy water from Owasco "a done deal," said the two issues should be dealt with separately.

"But sometimes you have to use the lever politics have forged. It will come down to baseball and water."

O'Hora said before Chase stepped in, there were enough votes to support county participation in making the improvements to Falcon Park — improvements mandated by the New York-Penn League in order to keep the Auburn Astros in the city.

But, O'Hora said, Chase is correct in his claim that he can muster enough votes to block the measure unless the city gives him what he wants — permission to cross the city's water line in Emerson Park with the new Fleming line in the route to Owasco.