Aug. 26, 1993

There's no swimming again at Emerson Park.

County health officials closed the main bathing beach at the park yesterday because test results show high fecal coliform counts in the waters of Owasco Lake.

Both Emerson Park beaches are closed. And now that lifeguards are ending their summer service to get back to school, this year's swimming season is over.

"The park itself is open. People just can't swim there," county Environmental Health Director Eileen O'Connor said yesterday.

O'Connor said fecal coliform levels from samples taken this month surpassed state sanitary code standards. A sample taken Monday at the east bathing beach prompted yesterday's closure.

State regulations require local officials to close bathing beaches if fecal coliform reaches a certain average level after five samples.

Fecal coliform is bacteria found in the digestive tracts of warm-blooded animals. Though not dangerous in itself, it can indicate the presence of other dangerous pollutants.

O'Connor has noticed fecal coliform counts are always higher on Mondays. She said swimmers and boaters use the lake on weekends, and that stirs up bacteria in the water.