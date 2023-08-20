Aug. 20, 1993

No injuries were reported late last night from a stubborn two-alarm blaze that completely gutted two Van Anden Street businesses.

But for the businesses' owner and his family, the flames represented a recurring nightmare as fire consumed their property for the second time in less than a year.

Firefighters were summoned to 60 Van Anden St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the front of the building that houses Sitterly's Auto Sales and Bill's Body Shop.

For nearly 90 minutes, firefighters chased the blaze from one end of the more than 100-year-old structure to another. Just when the fire appeared to be extinguished, sparks reappeared and quickly turned into flames again. At one point, despite the bright orange flames, the smoke that poured from the building was so thick, heavy and black that visibility was reduced to just a few feet.

As exhausted firefighters stumbled from inside the structure's intense heat to refresh their air packs, a man and his family stood away from the crowd, somberly taking in the scene.

The man — Bill Sitterly Jr., 43, of Auburn — owns both businesses and the building that housed them. Sitterly said his father owned the building and businesses for about 25 years prior to him purchasing the two about 5 1/2 years ago.

"I was just fixing it (the building) up to see if I could sell it," Sitterly said. "I have a bad heart."