Aug. 8, 1993

Excellence in Teaching? Sounds like a good idea — maybe even good enough to ease the pain of higher taxes.

The reality of it is, New York state taxpayers are picking up a $50 million tab every year to subsidize teachers' salaries, and the state EIT program has little, or nothing, to do with the quality of teaching.

Originally, the program was meant to bring teachers' salaries up to the regional average, a state official said. By paying higher wages, Albany hoped to attract and retain top-notch teachers to more than 700 local districts.

But in the real world, the program has evolved into something else entirely. Some school districts use part of their EIT money to equalize pay. But many more — including most in Cayuga County — simply divvy up the extra money equally among their teachers as a kind of bonus.

In Auburn, the school board last year began refusing to pony up the benefits that go along with the state EIT stipends. That forced the district's nearly 400 teachers to forego EIT money last year and again in the coming year.

In spite of Auburn's decision to drop EIT, all seven rural districts serving Cayuga County continue receiving the funds.

The bonus usually amounts to a few hundred extra dollars for each person on the teaching staff, and there may be some extra thrown in for fringe benefits as well.