July 22, 1993

Just the name conjures up hot summer nights of lake dances, crowded clubs and outdoor events. From 1968 to 1971, Free Will was at its peak. The hottest band in central New York scored an RCA recording contract and success was at the door. Free Will melded into Jukin' Bone from 1971 to 1973, releasing two albums.

For Mark Doyle and Joe Whiting, being members of Free Will was the experience of a lifetime, one that would mark their lives forever.

On Friday night, their lifetime experience will occur one more time as the original members of Free Will perform their 25th reunion concert at The Winners Circle on Grant Avenue.

Doyle and Whiting have been musical partners and friends for more than 25 years. Looking over pictures of Free Will in the early '70s, one gets the eerie feeling of "Dorian Grey."

Time has been kind to them in many ways.

Over the years, their friendship has been tested, but never more so than when Free Will/Jukin' Bone began and ended.

"In the beginning, we were one unit," Doyle said. "We were very focused, young, yet of one mind. We had a clear picture of what we were doing, and we were doing it 24 hours a day. We were very dedicated."

"We had a vision and followed it," Whiting said.

During the late '60s and early '70s, Free Will packed dozens of popular clubs throughout the central New York music scene.

"It was easy to take things for granted," Whiting said. With fellow Auburnians John DeMaso, George Egosarian and Tom Glaister, Free Will rose like cream to the top.

Jukin' Bone was one of the first central New York bands to be signed to a national label, RCA Records. They released two albums, "Way Down East" and "Whiskey Woman," both of which contained powerful hits. Yet the band began to erode from the inside out.

"I believe that we were equipped to handle failure," Doyle said. "We were not equipped to handle success."

"Eventually we were turned against each other," Whiting said. "It was during the final throes of Jukin' Bone that things began to fall apart. The manager we had really had this power thing. He eventually took our problems and convinced both Mark and I in a subdued way that it was the other's fault. It was very subversive."

Doyle agrees. "If you share a vision, and it fails, it's so painful that you almost create a rift by necessity. It took me a long time to recover from Jukin' Bone's breakup."

The band asked RCA Records to release them from their contract when they believed RCA failed to "properly" promote "Whiskey Woman."

The other band members were equally angry, and the band broke up. As of 1993, the members of Jukin' Bone hadn't seen each other in 20 years.

When the Syracuse Area Music Awards were forming in 1992, organizers began to search for the popular bands of the '70s. The first name on the list was Free Will. Area booking agent David Rezak talked with Whiting and Doyle about the possibility of a Free Will reunion.

"It started off as 'what if ...'" Whiting said. "I really missed those guys tremendously."