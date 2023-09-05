Sept. 5, 1993

About 75 people gathered on the steps of City Hall yesterday afternoon to voice their opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The hour-long rally was led by union leaders and activists who adamantly oppose the proposal, soon to be before Congress. Shop members and their families, some disappointed by the smaller-than-expected turnout, carried placards and passed out literature.

One piece of literature, passed out by the United Paperworkers International Union, epitomized the demonstrators' position. If NAFTA passes, it said, "U.S. jobs will become America's number one export."

Union leaders argued yesterday that NAFTA would "cost Americans their jobs" and "leave American living standards in worse decline than any time in our history."

The North American Free Trade Agreement would create the world's largest and most powerful trading bloc by uniting 630 million consumers. NAFTA would lower tariffs and remove other trade restrictions among the United States, Canada and Mexico.