Sept. 10, 1993

A countywide 911 emergency response telephone system is three years away, and that news raised the eyebrows of at least one lawmaker this week.

"I'm surprised it's taking this long," said Legislator Mike Lepak, D-Auburn, at a Wednesday meeting. "Is there anything that can be done to get this going?"

Lepak said he and some of his constituents thought the system, first discussed several years ago, would be ready in a year's time.

"I'm liable to be dead when this thing comes through," he said.

To get the gears in motion for 911, the county needs to sign a letter of intent that includes a target completion date for the system. Typically, that date is three years from the day the letter is signed, according to county Emergency Management Director Ron Raymond.

The county's 911 committee met Wednesday morning for nearly two hours to discuss the recently completed consultant's feasibility study.

Performed by RAM Communications Inc., of Clifton Park, it encourages the city and county to consider merging some 911 response and dispatch services.

Much of the committee discussion Wednesday focused on how to assign addresses for the system and how the system will function once it goes online.