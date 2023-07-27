July 27, 1993

Eileen O'Connor yesterday took over as county environmental health division director, assuming the same title that had been held previously by embattled senior sanitarian Ted Medrek.

Although O'Connor is now Medrek's new boss, county officials said Medrek was not demoted. In fact, the 23-year department veteran will retain his $35,337 annual salary — which is almost $2,900 more than O'Connor's starting pay.

Medrek, who recently returned to work after a two-month unpaid suspension for professional misconduct, will remain on staff as senior sanitarian. Medrek had previously held that title along with division director.

O'Connor, a new arrival to the county workforce, assumed her duties yesterday morning. She will supervise a staff of seven to nine people in the newly restructured Environmental Health Division, a branch of the county health department.

While O'Connor is new to the job, the Weedsport native is certainly no stranger to the area. She graduated from Weedsport Central School in 1976.

"I just think it's a really excellent opportunity — to do something really worthwhile," said O'Connor.

County Public Health Director William L. Catto indicated that O'Connor will oversee the Division's many functions, including water quality, food and restaurant inspections, and rabies prevention.

"I am extremely pleased to have Ms. O'Connor head up our Environmental Division," Catto said. "Her outstanding qualifications and her expertise in both engineering and public administration make her an excellent choice to lead our environmental programs through the coming years."