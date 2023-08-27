Aug. 27, 1993

Rumors of Onondaga Coach's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

"We're here to stay," said Vice President Michael Oster.

News that Onondaga Coach was ending its daily commuter runs between Syracuse and Rochester sparked rumors that the bus company was in trouble — rumors that Michael Oster and Lee Oster, the company president, say couldn't be further from the truth.

"Our charter and tour business is booming," Lee Oster said.

In fact, on Wednesday, the company unveiled the newest addition to its 11-bus fleet — a $240,000 spanking new bus from Motor Coach Industries in North Dakota.

Centro, the regional transportation authority serving Cayuga County, will take over the Syracuse-to-Auburn on Monday. There will be no more runs from Auburn to Rochester.