Aug. 3, 1993

Lofft's Country Meats is like a well-kept secret.

Far out in the country on Centerport Road, high on a windy hill, miles from the village of Port Byron, seems an unlikely location for a meat market — but customers seek it out.

"We had no idea the business would develop the way it has, or we would have built on a main road," said Judy Lofft, vice president of the family-owned business.

For Judy, a native of Weedsport, and Ken, a former resident of the Elbridge-Weedsport area, the business evolved several years after they bought the farm in the early 1980s.

"It began as a slaughterhouse. I was working part-time as a bookkeeper, and after work I would help wrap. I never dreamed it would turn into the operation it has," she said.

While Judy manages the operation, Ken is on the road, handling public relations, purchasing animals and visiting stores. Their son Kenny, and son-in-law Terry, are in charge of slaughtering and cutting meat.

Counting family, there are eight workers full-time and two part-time, plus Judy and Ken.

They specialize in pork, slaughtering 150 to 175 pigs a week and selling mostly wholesale. One Syracuse customer buys an average of 3,000 pounds of pork weekly. Area customers include Tops in Auburn and Geneva, Big M, and Tarby's.