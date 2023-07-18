July 18, 1993

UNION SPRINGS — More than 1,000 visitors converged here last week to celebrate their faith and renew old friendships.

The Seventh-day Adventist Campmeeting — a week-long gathering of people from more than 60 churches in upstate New York, which drew to a close yesterday — is held every year on the campus of the Union Springs Academy.

For the campers, it is a chance for spiritual renewal and an opportunity to visit old friends.

For the village of Union Springs, it means an increase in tourism and a boost for local businesses and attractions.

The campmeeting is like a series of old-time revival meetings. Pastors and missionaries speak, and choirs and soloists perform Christian music.

"The primary objective is spiritual renewal," said Skip Bell, president of the New York Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

Bell estimates that more than 2,500 people attend the weekend meetings, and more than 700 stay for the entire week. They stay in tents, trailers, RVs or one of more than 100 wooden cabins built specifically for campmeeting.