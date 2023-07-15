July 15, 1993

Musicians in central New York have long been overworked and underappreciated.

Because of this, a few dedicated area industry notables, including Herald-American staff writer Brian Bourke, Landmark Theatre Executive Director Frank Malfitano and others had an idea.

Why not create an award strictly designed for the central New York music scene? After three years of thoughts, ideas and action, the Syracuse Area Music Awards (the SAMMYS) may become a reality in June of this year.

The SAMMY needed a specific element to be complete. It needed an award. But what kind? Malfitano decided there was only one person to design a statue of grace and elegance.

He called David O. Chase Design.

Chase Design, located in Skaneateles, is one of the nation's top 10 industrial design firms with an international reputation for quality. David Chase, president of Chase Design, is himself an accomplished musician. Chase jumped at the chance to create a lasting tribute to area musicians. They had designed awards for other organizations in the past, donating their time and talents, and looked forward to the exchange.

With a team of seven designers and model makers, Chase went to work. Initially, Mafitano brought in a rough sketch idea of a star tied to a musical note. "We looked at it and tried to decide whether there could be another approach to the concept," said Chase.

Malfitano explained to Chase that he wanted an award that was of significant stature, and the process began.

"This is not a simple process," said Chase. "We worked toward creating an award that looked solid, exuded strength and stature. It needed to be something that could be carried on throughout the years."

The designers streamlined the original note/star concept and created the stationery, ballots for voting and other Sammy materials. Then came the Sammy itself.