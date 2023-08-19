Aug. 19, 1993

When you're a musician, the price for pursuing your dream can be very high. For Skaneateles native George Rossi, that price has given him more highs and lows in two decades than most people experience in a lifetime.

Rossi, now a three-time Syracuse Area Music Award winner, has been through much adversity, attributed to pursuing his dream of being a full-time musician.

Rossi's dream began in the eighth grade, when a local band performed at his Skaneateles school.

"They used to practice, and I watched in awe. ... I saw how popular they were, how the girls used to drool over them, it was so cool. I wanted to play, so I lied and told them I knew how to play the piano part to Eric Clapton's 'Let it Rain.' When they asked me to sit in, I panicked. I told them I'd come back tomorrow and play."

Rossi promptly ran home, took out his sisters' Clapton record and pulled the stereo next to the family piano, practicing that part throughout the night.

"I told a bold-faced lie, but I went back the next day, pulled off a fractured version, and they let me in the band."