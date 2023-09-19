Sept. 19, 1993

Richard Snyder is considering selling SnyderGeneral, the company he’s owned since 1982.

But it’s not because business is bad. In a statement, Snyder said the increased demand for air conditioners that meet federal environmental standards means SnyderGeneral must grow.

“Our current debt structure will likely hinder our ability to meet expected rising demand for more efficient and environmentally friendly air quality control products,” Snyder said.

SnyderGeneral employs 7,100 people worldwide, including about 700 people at its Auburn plant in Technology Park. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of air filtration products and the third largest manufacturer of commercial heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment in North America.

Jim Hutchinson, president of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority, said because SnyderGeneral is so heavily leveraged, it may need to go public to attract the dollars it needs for further expansion.

Hutchinson said he isn’t concerned about the Auburn operation, which is Snyder’s newest plant.

“I’d be more worried if they were going down the tubes,” he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox