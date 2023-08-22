Aug. 22, 1993

FLEMING — City officials and wannabees are all wet if they think their shenanigans are going to stop the town of Fleming from buying water from Owasco, Supervisor Don Chase said.

But, Chase said, the city's interference in the town's business is costing taxpayers a bundle and has held up a project ordered by the county Board of Health for at least a year.

City Manager Jim Malone's complaints to the Department of Environmental Conservation have forced the town to do a full environmental study. And now county Legislator and City Council candidate Gerald Sincebaugh has managed to slow that process even further, Chase contends, by holding up a routine authorization in the committee Sincebaugh chairs. This despite the fact that 22 other local, state and federal agencies have already given Fleming the OK to oversee the project, Chase says.

The disagreement between Fleming and Auburn concerns about 800 feet of 10-inch water line, just a small portion of the town's $1 million water improvement system. But that segment of the line could cost the city thousands of dollars a year by allowing Fleming — and potentially other towns — to purchase water from the town of Owasco instead of Auburn.