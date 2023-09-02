Sept. 2, 1993

It may be a five-car pile-up downtown during rush hour, or an abandoned station wagon on a dark street at the edge of town.

Either way, Auburn police need to call a tow truck to clear the street.

Several towing companies vie for the business, so the police use a rotating list of companies when they need a wrecker.

The owners of the companies getting the fewest calls say the rotating list wobbles in favor of "buddies" at B&B Auto Body and David's Collision & Body Shop.

But the owners of the companies getting the most tow calls from the police say that the business is going to those who pick up the phone and get the job done.

Police Chief John Ecklund denies any favoritism. But he acknowledges some companies do indeed get more business than others, and the system may need review.

There may be more money at stake for the companies than just towing fees. At least some towers are also body shops, and may make most of their money from fixing the damaged cars.

After candidate Art Wenzel questioned the city's insurance liability in such situations a few weeks ago, city councilors asked the police department for an accounting of how it calls each tow company on the rotation.

City Council will review the report tonight.

The results: David's Collision & Body Shop responded to 62 calls since April, B&B Auto Body responded to 59, Mickey's Custom Collision Service to 19, Borza's Auto Service to two, and Bruce Glave to one.