Sept. 12, 1993

It's often said that every vote counts, but in most elections, that adage rarely holds true. Except when it comes to union votes at Snyder-General.

On Friday, 292 workers voted to accept the United Paperworkers International Union as their representative; 290 voted against the union. A total of 612 workers were eligible to cast a ballot.

The vote was the second in five months. In April, workers defeated attempts to unionize the plant in a 282-266 vote.

But the National Labor Relations Board ordered a new election in July, after it upheld three of 10 complaints made against the company by the union concerning the first election.

On Friday night, about 130 union supporters celebrated at the Holiday Inn, their mood a marked contrast to the sullenness that prevailed there five months ago.

"I knew we were gonna win," said Mario Scarselletta Jr., vice president and regional director for the UPIU. "I didn't realize we were gonna win by a landslide."

If one supporter had reversed their vote, the result would have been a tie, meaning the union would have gone down in defeat.

Union representative Jim Ridgeway, who has coordinated efforts to organize the plant since January, acknowledged the vote wasn't a mandate, but said he would work to unite all the workers at the plant.